Select Medical narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $2.09-$2.20 from $1.96-$2.20

Consensus for FY24 EPS is $1.86. Raises FY24 revenue view to $6.95B-$7.15B from $6.9B-$7.1B, consensus $7.03BB. Narrows FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $865M-$885M from $845M-$885M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SEM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.