SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $SEM Reports Quarterly Earnings

SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS ($SEM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, missing estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,312,560,000, missing estimates of $1,476,147,724 by $-163,587,724.

SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS insiders have traded $SEM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT A ORTENZIO (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 3,804,805 shares for an estimated $74,383,937

MARILYN B TAVENNER sold 32,000 shares for an estimated $674,880

ROBERT G. JR BREIGHNER (VICE PRESIDENT, COMPLIANCE) sold 4,989 shares for an estimated $99,530

SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $474,837 of award payments to $SEM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

