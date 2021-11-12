Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SEM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.05, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEM was $34.05, representing a -21.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.60 and a 45.36% increase over the 52 week low of $23.43.

SEM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). SEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.18. Zacks Investment Research reports SEM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.11%, compared to an industry average of 15.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sem Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SEM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SEM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 6.6% over the last 100 days. PSCH has the highest percent weighting of SEM at 2.69%.

