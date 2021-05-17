Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.39, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEM was $37.39, representing a -5.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.76 and a 176.76% increase over the 52 week low of $13.51.

SEM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). SEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports SEM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.28%, compared to an industry average of 19.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SEM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SEM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SEM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Pacer Funds (CALF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CALF with an increase of 39.31% over the last 100 days. PSCH has the highest percent weighting of SEM at 3.51%.

