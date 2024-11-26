Select Medical falls -46.2%

Select Medical (SEM) is down -46.2%, or -$17.88 to $20.82.
- One new option listing and two option delistings on November 26th
- Concentra announces completion of spin-off from Select Medical
- Select Medical downgraded to Hold at Benchmark after Concentra spin
- Select Medical downgraded to Hold from Buy at Benchmark
- Concentra to replace Myers Industries in S&P 600 at open on 11/27
