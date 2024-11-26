Select Medical falls -45.5%

Select Medical (SEM) is down -45.5%, or -$17.62 to $21.08.
- Select Medical falls -46.2%
- One new option listing and two option delistings on November 26th
- Concentra announces completion of spin-off from Select Medical
- Select Medical downgraded to Hold at Benchmark after Concentra spin
- Select Medical downgraded to Hold from Buy at Benchmark
