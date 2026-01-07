Select Medical Expands Rehab Footprint Through Vibra Healthcare JV

Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Vibra Healthcare to enhance access to inpatient rehabilitation services in Southern Kentucky, marking a strategic effort to strengthen post-acute care infrastructure in the region. The collaboration will jointly operate the Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital in Bowling Green, a facility dedicated to helping patients recover from complex medical situations.

The 76-bed facility specializes in acute inpatient rehabilitation, catering to patients recovering from serious and medically complex conditions like strokes, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and various neurological disorders. These services play a critical role in helping patients regain functional independence following life-altering illnesses or injuries, particularly in underserved regional markets.

For SEM, the partnership is a strategic move in expanding its post-acute care services in Kentucky and complements its existing statewide network. The company is already running two critical illness recovery hospitals under the Select Specialty Hospital brand and has 65 outpatient rehabilitation centers through its KORT platform. For Vibra Healthcare, this team-up will allow it to preserve the hospital’s established reputation while gaining access to SEM’s scale, operational expertise and capital resources. This combination could enhance clinical capabilities and expand the hospital’s reach within the local community.

From a strategic standpoint, this collaboration aligns perfectly with Select Medical’s long-term growth playbook of expanding its rehabilitation hospital portfolio through capital-efficient joint ventures. This expanding footprint supports the company’s longer-term growth objectives in the post-acute care segment. In the first nine months of 2025, SEM’s total revenues increased 4.7% year over year.

Looking ahead, SEM continues to build its rehabilitation pipeline, with plans to open three new inpatient rehab facilities in 2026, including projects in Tucson, AZ (with Banner Health), Ozark, MO (with CoxHealth), and New Jersey (with AtlantiCare), along with two acute rehab units and two neuro transitional units.

SEM’s Price Performance

Over the past year, SEM shares have declined 17.9% compared with the industry’s fall of 26.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SEM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL and CorMedix Inc. CRMD, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Exact Sciences’ current-year earnings of 27 cents per share has remained stable in the past 30 days. Exact Sciences beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 352.3%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $3.2 billion, suggesting 17.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current-year earnings of $6.54 per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. Rigel Pharmaceuticals beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 129.7%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $290.8 million, suggesting 62.2% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CorMedix’s current-year earnings of $2.87 per share has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 60 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. CorMedix beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 27%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $309.8 million, suggesting 612.7% year-over-year growth.

