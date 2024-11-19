Select Medical announces distribution ratio for special stock distribution

Select Medical (SEM) announced the distribution ratio for the special stock distribution to its stockholders of its equity interest in Concentra Group (CON). Select Medical’s stockholders will receive 0.806971 shares of Concentra’s common stock for every share of Select Medical’s common stock held as of the close of business on the record date. The distribution by Select Medical of the special stock distribution will be made on November 25 in the form of a pro rata common stock distribution to all of Select Medical’s stockholders of record on the record date. The distribution is generally intended to qualify as tax free to Select Medical’s stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

