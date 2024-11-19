News & Insights

Stocks
CON

Select Medical announces distribution ratio for special stock distribution

November 19, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Select Medical (SEM) announced the distribution ratio for the special stock distribution to its stockholders of its equity interest in Concentra Group (CON). Select Medical’s stockholders will receive 0.806971 shares of Concentra’s common stock for every share of Select Medical’s common stock held as of the close of business on the record date. The distribution by Select Medical of the special stock distribution will be made on November 25 in the form of a pro rata common stock distribution to all of Select Medical’s stockholders of record on the record date. The distribution is generally intended to qualify as tax free to Select Medical’s stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SEM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CON
SEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.