Select Interior Concepts To Sell RDS Segment To Interior Logic Group For $215 Mln

(RTTNews) - Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) said that it agreed to sell its Residential Design Services segment or "RDS," in an all-cash transaction to Interior Logic Group, a portfolio company of Blackstone. The transaction is valued at about $215 million and is expected to close mid-2021.

SIC plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to repay all its outstanding indebtedness and capital lease obligations.

Select Interior Concepts expects full year Adjusted EBITDA of $31 million to $33 million, which excludes RDS' impact for the year.

