Select Harvests Shows Resilience Amidst Loss

May 30, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.

Select Harvests Limited reported a half-year net loss of $2.1 million for FY2024, significantly improving from the previous year’s $96.2 million loss. The company saw a promising 46.7% increase in its almond crop forecast, coupled with a rise in almond prices by 17.1%. Despite these positive indicators, including controlled operating costs and a substantial EBITDA gain, no interim dividend was declared, and the company remains cautious yet optimistic about cash flow improvement in the second half of FY2024.

For further insights into AU:SHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

