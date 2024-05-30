Select Harvests Shows Resilience Amidst Loss

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.

Select Harvests Limited reported a half-year net loss of $2.1 million for FY2024, significantly improving from the previous year’s $96.2 million loss. The company saw a promising 46.7% increase in its almond crop forecast, coupled with a rise in almond prices by 17.1%. Despite these positive indicators, including controlled operating costs and a substantial EBITDA gain, no interim dividend was declared, and the company remains cautious yet optimistic about cash flow improvement in the second half of FY2024.

For further insights into AU:SHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.