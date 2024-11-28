Select Harvests Reports Dramatic FY2024 Turnaround

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.

Select Harvests has reported a dramatic turnaround in its financial performance for FY2024, recording a net profit of $1.5 million compared to a significant loss in the previous year. The company’s almond crop production increased by nearly 50%, and it successfully raised $80 million through a capital raise to reduce debt and expand processing capacity. With improved cash flow and a favorable market environment, Select Harvests is poised for further growth.

