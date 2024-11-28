Select Harvests Reinforces Governance Standards

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.
Select Harvests has updated its corporate governance statement, confirming compliance with ASX guidelines. The company has outlined its board responsibilities and director appointment processes on its website to maintain transparency and accountability. This move reassures investors about Select Harvests’ commitment to robust governance practices.
