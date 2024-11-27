News & Insights

Select Harvests Issues New Unquoted Performance Rights

November 27, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.

Select Harvests Limited has announced the issuance of 702,486 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning employee interests with shareholder value. Investors might view this as a positive step towards enhancing the company’s long-term growth.

