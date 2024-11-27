Select Harvests Issues New Unquoted Performance Rights

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Select Harvests Limited has announced the issuance of 702,486 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning employee interests with shareholder value. Investors might view this as a positive step towards enhancing the company’s long-term growth.

For further insights into AU:SHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.