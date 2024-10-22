Select Harvests Gains New Substantial Shareholder

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.

Select Harvests Ltd has a new substantial shareholder, Australian Retirement Trust Pty Ltd, which now holds a 5.541% voting power with 7,873,665 fully paid ordinary shares. This development could influence the company’s future strategic decisions and is a significant point of interest for investors monitoring substantial shareholding changes.

