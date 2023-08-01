Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) Price Target Decreased by 8.02% to 5.41

The average one-year price target for Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) has been revised to 5.41 / share. This is an decrease of 8.02% from the prior estimate of 5.88 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.14 to a high of 6.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.84% from the latest reported closing price of 4.20 / share.

Select Harvests Maintains 0.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.48%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Select Harvests. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHV is 0.06%, an increase of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 9,357K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,317K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,306K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHV by 6.36% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,550K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 921K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHV by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 870K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHV by 11.99% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 552K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHV by 4.14% over the last quarter.

