Select Harvests Announces Mid-Year Financials

May 30, 2024 — 09:29 pm EDT

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.

Select Harvests has announced its FY2024 half-year results presentation, set for a live webcast on May 31, 2024. Interested parties can join the webcast online, and a recorded version will be available on the company’s website post-event for those who cannot attend live.

