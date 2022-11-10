Select Equity Makes Large Cut to Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Position

Select Equity Group, L.P. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,521,575 shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Class A (MRVI). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 20,542,503 shares and 15.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 43.91% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Gtcr Llc holds 21,681,033 shares representing 16.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Equity Group, L.P. holds 19,114,926 shares representing 14.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,100,056 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 20.30% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 14,150,891 shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,691,171 shares, representing an increase of 10.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 83.41% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 10,433,033 shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,512,217 shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 4.99% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 5,810,340 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,981,894 shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 92.53% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Class A. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Class A is 0.2425%, an increase of 5.9556%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 152,110,468 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

