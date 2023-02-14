Select Equity Group Now Owns 9.30% of Morningstar (MORN)

Fintel reports that Select Equity Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.95MM shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.85MM shares and 11.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morningstar. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MORN is 0.27%, a decrease of 15.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 29,622K shares. The put/call ratio of MORN is 4.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,331K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,150K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 1,030K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,004K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 9.31% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 945K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Morningstar Declares $0.38 Dividend

On December 6, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $238.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.70%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 1.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Morningstar Background Information

Morningstar, Inc. is an American financial services firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and was founded by Joe Mansueto in 1984. It provides an array ofinvestment researchand investment management services.

