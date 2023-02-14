Select Equity Group Now Owns 6.40% of Sensata Techologies Holdings (ST)

Fintel reports that Select Equity Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.85MM shares of Sensata Techologies Holdings NV (ST). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 9.32MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.74% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.09% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensata Techologies Holdings is $57.19. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.09% from its latest reported closing price of $51.95.

The projected annual revenue for Sensata Techologies Holdings is $4,268MM, an increase of 5.93%. The projected annual EPS is $3.79, an increase of 89.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensata Techologies Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ST is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 185,849K shares. The put/call ratio of ST is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 16,358K shares representing 10.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,325K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,671K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,900K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 4.21% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 8,750K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,887K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 1.72% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 7,037K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,266K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,958K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Sensata Techologies Holdings Declares $0.11 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $51.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.02%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=35).

The current dividend yield is 2.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Sensata Technologies Holding Background Information

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 12 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected.

