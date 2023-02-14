Select Equity Group Now Owns 6.10% of Brown & Brown (BRO)

Fintel reports that Select Equity Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.26MM shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 18.28MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.57% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brown & Brown is $66.40. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.57% from its latest reported closing price of $58.47.

The projected annual revenue for Brown & Brown is $4,056MM, an increase of 13.71%. The projected annual EPS is $2.52, an increase of 4.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brown & Brown. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRO is 0.28%, a decrease of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 242,639K shares. The put/call ratio of BRO is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 11,223K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,131K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 46.48% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 7,476K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,925K shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 6.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,722K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,655K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 6,056K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,065K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,665K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,891K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 62.82% over the last quarter.

Brown & Brown Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $58.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.85%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 1.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Brown & Brown Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, the company offers reliable knowledge for its customers and strives to provide a higher service.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

