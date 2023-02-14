Select Equity Group Now Owns 5.80% of Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Fintel reports that Select Equity Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.61MM shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.51MM shares and 5.62% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.49% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Martin Marietta Materials is $411.67. The forecasts range from a low of $312.09 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.49% from its latest reported closing price of $356.45.

The projected annual revenue for Martin Marietta Materials is $6,418MM, an increase of 9.69%. The projected annual EPS is $15.42, an increase of 14.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLM is 0.31%, an increase of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 65,942K shares. The put/call ratio of MLM is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,490K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,577K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 10.57% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 3,148K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,405K shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 63.55% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 2,262K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing an increase of 51.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,161K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257K shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 92,134.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,862K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

An American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive.

