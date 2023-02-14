Select Equity Group Now Owns 5.70% of Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

Fintel reports that Select Equity Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.53MM shares of Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.24MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.58% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.39% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duckhorn Portfolio is $20.29. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 31.39% from its latest reported closing price of $15.44.

The projected annual revenue for Duckhorn Portfolio is $408MM, an increase of 9.96%. The projected annual EPS is $0.63, an increase of 23.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duckhorn Portfolio. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAPA is 0.23%, a decrease of 11.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 121,381K shares. The put/call ratio of NAPA is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

TSG Consumer Partners holds 68,551K shares representing 59.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,150K shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 18.97% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,146K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,756K shares, representing a decrease of 51.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 50.18% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,770K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares, representing an increase of 12.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 26.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,403K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares, representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,132K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of luxury wines in North America. The acclaimed Duckhorn Portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne, each with its own dedicated winemaker.

