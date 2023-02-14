Select Equity Group Now Owns 5.40% of Core & Main (CNM)

Fintel reports that Select Equity Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.32MM shares of Core & Main, Inc. (CNM). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 8.62MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.29% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Core & Main is $29.95. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 33.29% from its latest reported closing price of $22.47.

The projected annual revenue for Core & Main is $6,574MM, an increase of 0.78%. The projected annual EPS is $2.09, an increase of 23.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core & Main. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 12.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNM is 0.31%, an increase of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.23% to 259,141K shares. The put/call ratio of CNM is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 160,797K shares representing 93.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,872K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,657K shares, representing an increase of 15.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 31.04% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 4,341K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,365K shares, representing an increase of 22.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 43.91% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,995K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares, representing an increase of 18.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 38.17% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,496K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,490K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Core & Main Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure.

