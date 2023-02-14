Select Equity Group Now Owns 5.00% of CDW (CDW)

Fintel reports that Select Equity Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.78MM shares of CDW Corp (CDW). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 7.02MM shares and 5.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.46% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for CDW is $214.29. The forecasts range from a low of $175.74 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.46% from its latest reported closing price of $211.20.

The projected annual revenue for CDW is $25,933MM, an increase of 9.20%. The projected annual EPS is $10.52, an increase of 27.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1557 funds or institutions reporting positions in CDW. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDW is 0.39%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 146,820K shares. The put/call ratio of CDW is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,227K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,234K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,406K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,913K shares, representing a decrease of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,033K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,980K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 3,305K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,810K shares, representing a decrease of 15.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 7.80% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,115K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,111K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 3.72% over the last quarter.

CDW Declares $0.59 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

At the current share price of $211.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.14%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

CDW Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.