Select Equity Group Now Owns 1.90% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI)

Fintel reports that Select Equity Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.52MM shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Class A (MRVI). This represents 1.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 11.52MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.06% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is $23.65. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 68.06% from its latest reported closing price of $14.07.

The projected annual revenue for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is $446MM, a decrease of 50.83%. The projected annual EPS is $0.41, a decrease of 77.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVI is 0.18%, a decrease of 16.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.07% to 157,076K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVI is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gtcr holds 21,681K shares representing 16.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,048K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,151K shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 6,178K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares, representing an increase of 58.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 42.89% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,911K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ownership Capital B.V. holds 3,852K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,089K shares, representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 46.40% over the last quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Maravai LifeSciences enables the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and supports research on human diseases through its portfolio of market-leading companies and proprietary technologies. Maravai companies are global leaders in providing products and services into the fields of nucleic acid production, biologics safety testing, and protein detection to many of the world's leading biopharma, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

