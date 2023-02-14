Select Equity Group Now Owns 1.70% of CLARIVATE (CLVT)

Fintel reports that Select Equity Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.44MM shares of CLARIVATE PLC (CLVT). This represents 1.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 35.93MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 68.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.83% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for CLARIVATE is $12.32. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from its latest reported closing price of $10.82.

The projected annual revenue for CLARIVATE is $2,663MM, an increase of 4.63%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in CLARIVATE. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLVT is 0.31%, a decrease of 22.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 643,205K shares. The put/call ratio of CLVT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 116,667K shares representing 17.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 48,466K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,782K shares, representing an increase of 30.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 45,601K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,077K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 40,546K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,558K shares, representing an increase of 39.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 8.06% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 27,490K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company.

Clarivate Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. The company's bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. Clarivate helps customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using its trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise.

