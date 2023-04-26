Select Energy Services Inc - (WTTR) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Select Energy Services Inc - said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.94%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 7.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Select Energy Services Inc -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTTR is 0.28%, a decrease of 16.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.92% to 80,154K shares. The put/call ratio of WTTR is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Select Energy Services Inc - is 11.32. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 58.13% from its latest reported closing price of 7.16.

The projected annual revenue for Select Energy Services Inc - is 1,654MM, an increase of 19.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCF Partners holds 11,911K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,131K shares, representing a decrease of 10.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 31.85% over the last quarter.

Crestview Partners II GP holds 3,880K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,592K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,885K shares, representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,275K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,383K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 3,244K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 10.44% over the last quarter.

Select Energy Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Select Energy Services, Inc. ('Select') is a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal. Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States.

