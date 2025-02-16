SELECT ENERGY SERVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $WTTR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES ($WTTR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $340,290,972 and earnings of $0.09 per share.

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES insiders have traded $WTTR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SCHMITZ (President/CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 326,550 shares for an estimated $4,476,539.

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of SELECT ENERGY SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

