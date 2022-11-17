Select Capital One Cards Now Offer Uber and Uber Eats Benefits

Capital One’s credit card portfolio already includes several options with strong dining rewards. Now, that reward structure is even better. Beginning November 15, 2022, Capital One has introduced additional benefits on select cards in partnership with Uber.

Earn 10% Cash Back on Uber and Uber Eats Purchases

With the new partnership, four credit cards will now automatically earn 10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases when paying with their eligible Capital One credit card:

There are no caps to the amount of rewards you can earn through this partnership. Once cash back has been credited to your account, you’ll have access to redeem it like the rest of your balance. Typically, requesting statement credits or a mailed check (minimum thresholds may apply) will result in a better yield than using your rewards to pay for purchases with online merchants like Amazon and Paypal.

The four cards mentioned above already earned competitive cash-back rates, but a 10% earning category is incredibly unusual—especially for cards without an annual fee, which the SavorOne, SavorOne Student and Quicksilver Student are.

Dining and transportation purchases made with suppliers other than Uber or Uber Eats will continue to earn at their normal rates.

Enjoy a Complimentary Uber One Membership

In addition to the higher earning rates, eligible cardholders will also receive a complimentary Uber One membership through Nov. 14, 2024. Uber One normally costs $9.99 per month but includes several discounts and savings. Members receive $0 delivery fees and up to 10% off eligible Uber Eats deliveries and pickup orders, 5% off Uber rides and other special offers and promotions. Minimum order sizes may apply.

Enrollment is required, but should only take a minute or two. Cardholders will need to open an Uber One membership, either online or via the Uber app, and then set their qualifying Capital One card as the form of payment. Each month, after payment is made, Capital One will reimburse members with a statement credit to offset the Uber One membership fee.

Qualifying cards include the Savor, SavorOne and Quicksilver Student cards.

Additionally, three other cards will receive up to six months of complimentary Uber One membership after enrollment:

Keep in mind that these three cards only receive six months of membership between now and Nov. 14, 2024 rather than the full two-year period. If you don’t wish to pay for Uber One after those six months, you’ll need to set a reminder to cancel your membership when your promotional period is up.

Despite the shorter promotional period, this is still a great benefit for anyone who uses (or will use) Uber.

Bottom Line

More perks are always a welcome treat to customers and make Capital One’s solid line-up even more enticing with options across their standard, student and even secured card options.

These benefits are a natural fit for the Savor line of credit cards, which already included high earning rates for dining and entertainment and likely appealed to members who like to go out. Rewards at a 10% rate are extremely generous and are on top of the benefits offered directly through Uber One. Quicksilver cardmembers can also appreciate these extra benefits, especially since they are easy to enroll in and card annual fees aren’t changing.

Capital One cardholders should take this opportunity to ensure their eligible cards are linked to their Uber accounts to make order and/or membership payments easily in order to enjoy these benefits beginning Nov. 15, 2022.

