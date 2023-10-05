Sekisui House (SKHSF) Price Target Increased by 5.86% to 21.92

The average one-year price target for Sekisui House (OTC:SKHSF) has been revised to 21.92 / share. This is an increase of 5.86% from the prior estimate of 20.71 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.69 to a high of 26.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.31% from the latest reported closing price of 19.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sekisui House. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 7.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKHSF is 0.23%, a decrease of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 58,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,413K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,299K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKHSF by 4.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,398K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,256K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKHSF by 1.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,355K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,328K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKHSF by 3.05% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,993K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares, representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKHSF by 2.51% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,967K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKHSF by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.