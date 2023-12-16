Sekisui House (SKHSF) Price Target Increased by 11.24% to 24.28

The average one-year price target for Sekisui House (OTC:SKHSF) has been revised to 24.28 / share. This is an increase of 11.24% from the prior estimate of 21.82 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.37 to a high of 27.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.67% from the latest reported closing price of 21.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sekisui House. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 12.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKHSF is 0.21%, a decrease of 13.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.66% to 50,275K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,413K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,299K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKHSF by 4.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,395K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 99.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKHSF by 374.67% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 2,383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares, representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKHSF by 0.48% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,967K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKHSF by 2.33% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 1,673K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKHSF by 0.27% over the last quarter.

