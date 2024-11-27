Sekisui House Reit Secures Interest Rates and Mitigates Risks

Sekisui House Reit (JP:3309) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. has finalized the interest rate for a recent borrowing, including a green loan, and established an interest rate swap to mitigate the risk of interest rate fluctuations. The fixed interest rate for this arrangement ensures financial stability through a lump-sum repayment at maturity, with various prominent banks participating in the unsecured and unguaranteed loans.

For further insights into JP:3309 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.