Sekisui House Reit Secures Interest Rates and Mitigates Risks

November 27, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Sekisui House Reit (JP:3309) has released an update.

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. has finalized the interest rate for a recent borrowing, including a green loan, and established an interest rate swap to mitigate the risk of interest rate fluctuations. The fixed interest rate for this arrangement ensures financial stability through a lump-sum repayment at maturity, with various prominent banks participating in the unsecured and unguaranteed loans.

