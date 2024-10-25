News & Insights

Sekisui House Reit Receives Top Sustainability Certification

October 25, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

Sekisui House Reit (JP:3309) has released an update.

Sekisui House Reit has announced that ten of its residential properties have received the CASBEE for Real Estate Certification, highlighting their commitment to sustainability. Notably, properties such as Prime Maison Gokiso and Prime Maison Waseda earned the highest evaluation rank for their energy-saving measures and biodiversity efforts. This recognition underscores Sekisui House Reit’s focus on eco-friendly real estate practices.

