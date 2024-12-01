News & Insights

Stocks

Sekisui House Reit Bolsters Green Certification Achievements

December 01, 2024 — 09:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sekisui House Reit (JP:3309) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sekisui House Reit has successfully acquired the CASBEE certification for four of its properties, reflecting its commitment to environmentally friendly real estate investments. This achievement boosts its green certification ratio to 83.5%, aligning with its ESG goals and contributing to sustainable development initiatives. The company aims to further enhance energy efficiency and tenant satisfaction in its properties.

For further insights into JP:3309 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.