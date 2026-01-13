Sekisui Chemical Co. (SKSUF) Price Target Increased by 14.61% to 21.16

The average one-year price target for Sekisui Chemical Co. (OTCPK:SKSUF) has been revised to $21.16 / share. This is an increase of 14.61% from the prior estimate of $18.46 dated March 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.54 to a high of $23.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.92% from the latest reported closing price of $14.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sekisui Chemical Co.. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKSUF is 0.11%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 39,810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,629K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,785K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKSUF by 10.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,479K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,445K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKSUF by 5.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,506K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKSUF by 4.10% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,402K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKSUF by 4.82% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,297K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKSUF by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.