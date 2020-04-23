Seize Sustainability With This Successful ESG ETF

Once viewed as a fad or a niche with a limited, investing in accordance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles is taking off in dramatic ways. Adding to the ESG cause is that in a tumultuous first quarter for equities, some virtuous exchange traded funds stood tall, a group including the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL).

Data confirm there's increasing appetite among advisors and investors to embrace ESG strategies. These days, there are 82 such products in the world of ETFs, more than double the number seen just several years ago. End users are walking the walk when it comes to ESG products as highlighted by a record $21.9 billion worth of 2019 inflows into these vehicles, a fourfold increase from the prior record notched just a year earlier, according to Morningstar.

For its part, SUSL proves an ESG ETF can find immediate success. The iShares ETF is still a couple of weeks shy of its first birthday and has $1.68 billion in assets under management.

On The Right Trajectory

In the hyper-competitive ETF arena, pulling end users away from traditional beta products they've been familiar with for years is tricky and sustaining immediate success, such as that enjoyed by SUSL, is difficult. However, data confirm ESG is no “here today, gone tomorrow” fad. In fact, it's reasonable to expect SUSL will continue packing on assets.

“Last year marked an inflection point for the adoption of global sustainable ETFs and index funds,” according to BlackRock research. “Flows tripled in 2019 to a record $55 billion, raising global assets in sustainable ETFs and index funds to $220 billion.”

Sure, a naysayer can point out that BlackRock is one of the largest issuers of ESG ETFs – that's true – but conjecture about book talking doesn't rationalize the $124.32 million that's flowed into SUSL this year during a rough market. Nor does it explain expectations that by 2030, ESG funds will hold over $1 trillion in combined assets.

With the ESG fund game still in its early innings and index penetration of this arena still light, SUSL and some of its brethren could be the next generation of epic ETF growth stories.

What Really Matters

Historically, the biggest hurdle faced by ESG products is convincing end users that these funds can outperform traditional beta offerings. Bolstering the case for SUSL growth, that conversation is shifting.

“Evidence that ESG criteria influence portfolio outcomes has touched off a paradigm shift in investor thinking, one that is displacing conventional notions about sustainable investing,” according to BlackRock. “Looking ahead, we believe the search for enhanced returns will drive an enduring investor reallocation into sustainable strategies and out of traditional ones.”

Specific to SUSL – and yes, the time frame is small – the fund is beating the S&P 500 by 130 basis points year-to-date. Some of that out-performance is attributable to a modest overweight to the technology sector – Microsoft (MSFT) accounts for over 10% of SUSL's roster.

Although SUSL's overlap by weight with the S&P 500 is 51 percent, what the ESG ETF excludes is materially affecting performance for the better this year. For example, the iShares fund is underweight financials, which are being hit by low rate interest rates, and the downtrodden energy sector relative to the benchmark equity gauge.

SUSL is also benefiting from the quality leanings of companies that emerge as ESG stars, a theme that can benefit long-term investors.

“Sustainable indexes are generally comprised of companies with higher profitability and lower levels of leverage than the broader market,” according to BlackRock. “This is because companies with solid balance sheets may be better positioned to focus on mitigating ethical issues and introducing sustainable practices than their less-profitable peers.”

