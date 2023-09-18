Seismic group TGS to buy rival PGS for $864 mln

OSLO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Seismic company TGS TGS.OL, a supplier of data to the oil industry, has agreed to buy rival PGS PGS.OL in an all-share transaction valued at 9.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($863.74 million), the two Oslo-listed companies said on Monday.

($1 = 10.7671 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

