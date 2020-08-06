TGS

Seismic firm TGS makes surprise $600 mln offer for part of rival PGS

OSLO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Seismic surveyor TGS TGS.OL, a supplier of geological data to the global oil industry, on Thursday said it had made an unsolicited cash offer of $600 million for a key part of rival PGS PGS.OL.

If successful, the offer to buy PGS's so-called multi-client library would significantly broaden TGS's worldwide geophysical data offering, the company said.

PGS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

