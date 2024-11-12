Seino Holdings Boosts Financial Forecast Amid Expansion

Seino Holdings Co (JP:9076) has released an update.

Seino Holdings Co. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, reflecting an 11% increase in operating revenue due to the consolidation of MD Logis Corporation as a subsidiary. The company now expects higher operating profits and profit attributable to owners, indicating a positive outlook for investors. This revision highlights Seino Holdings’ strategic expansion and growth prospects.

