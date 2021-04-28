Seiko Epson FY Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Seiko Epson Corp. (SEKEF.PK) reported profit to owners of the parent company of 30.9 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2021 compared to 7.7 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 89.35 yen compared to 22.25 yen. Business profit was 61.64 billion yen, up 50.9 percent. Revenue was 995.9 billion yen, a decline of 4.6% year on year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, Seiko Epson Corp. projects: basic earnings per share of 109.83 yen; business profit of 60.0 billion yen; and net sales of 1.07 trillion yen.

