News & Insights

Stocks

Seikitokyu Kogyo Reports Strong Growth in 2024

November 06, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd. (JP:1898) has released an update.

Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported a significant year-on-year growth in its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 12.7% and operating profit surging by 52%. The company forecasts continued strong performance for the full fiscal year, anticipating a 10.1% rise in net sales and a 35% increase in profit attributable to owners.

For further insights into JP:1898 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.