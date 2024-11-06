Seikitokyu Kogyo Reports Strong Growth in 2024

Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd. (JP:1898) has released an update.

Seikitokyu Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported a significant year-on-year growth in its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 12.7% and operating profit surging by 52%. The company forecasts continued strong performance for the full fiscal year, anticipating a 10.1% rise in net sales and a 35% increase in profit attributable to owners.

