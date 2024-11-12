Seika Corporation’s Impressive Mid-Year Financial Surge

Seika Corporation (JP:8061) has released an update.

Seika Corporation reported a strong performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales reaching ¥44,514 million, marking an 11.2% increase from the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners skyrocketed by 243.1% to ¥5,027 million, highlighting significant growth and robust financial health. Additionally, Seika revised its dividend forecast, indicating a promising outlook for shareholders.

