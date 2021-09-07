SEIC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.06, changing hands as low as $59.87 per share. SEI Investments Company shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEIC's low point in its 52 week range is $48.70 per share, with $64.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.76.

