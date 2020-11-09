SEIC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.75, changing hands as high as $56.83 per share. SEI Investments Company shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEIC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.405 per share, with $69.6099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.85.

