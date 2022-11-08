Markets
SEIC

SEIC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

November 08, 2022 — 11:49 am EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.60, changing hands as high as $55.98 per share. SEI Investments Company shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

SEI Investments Company 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SEIC's low point in its 52 week range is $46.30 per share, with $65.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.96.

