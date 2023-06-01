Seibu Holdings (TYO:9024) Price Target Increased by 8.07% to 1,776.50

The average one-year price target for Seibu Holdings (TYO:9024) has been revised to 1,776.50 / share. This is an increase of 8.07% from the prior estimate of 1,643.90 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,414.00 to a high of 2,425.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.68% from the latest reported closing price of 1,460.00 / share.

Seibu Holdings Maintains 1.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.72%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seibu Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9024 is 0.05%, a decrease of 9.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 11,176K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,736K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9024 by 6.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,579K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9024 by 12.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,180K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9024 by 5.04% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,008K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9024 by 5.96% over the last quarter.

BBJP - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF holds 527K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9024 by 8.63% over the last quarter.

