News & Insights

Stocks

Seibu Holdings Considers Sale of Key Property

November 19, 2024 — 11:54 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Seibu Holdings, Inc. (JP:9024) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Seibu Holdings Inc. is considering the sale of its Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho property, as part of its long-term strategy to focus on real estate and capital recycling. While discussions are underway, no final decision has been made, and the company will disclose further information once a decision is reached.

For further insights into JP:9024 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.