Seibu Holdings Considers Sale of Key Property

Seibu Holdings, Inc. (JP:9024) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Seibu Holdings Inc. is considering the sale of its Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho property, as part of its long-term strategy to focus on real estate and capital recycling. While discussions are underway, no final decision has been made, and the company will disclose further information once a decision is reached.

For further insights into JP:9024 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.