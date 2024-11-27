News & Insights

Seibu Giken Wins Major Order in EV Battery Sector

November 27, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Seibu Giken Co., Ltd. (JP:6223) has released an update.

Seibu Giken Co., Ltd. has secured a significant order for their low dew point desiccant dehumidifiers, essential for lithium-ion battery production in electric vehicles, valued at approximately JPY 820 million. The order underscores Seibu Giken’s strong track record in the industry, with sales expected to be recognized in their financial results for 2025 and beyond. This development highlights Seibu Giken’s role in the growing EV market and their commitment to providing green air solutions globally.

