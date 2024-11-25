News & Insights

Seibu Giken Stock Gains Loan Margin Trading Status

November 25, 2024 — 03:29 am EST

Seibu Giken Co., Ltd. (JP:6223) has released an update.

Seibu Giken Co., Ltd. has announced that its stock has been selected as a loan margin trading issue on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market, effective November 26, 2024. This move is expected to enhance the liquidity and supply-demand balance of Seibu Giken’s stock, fostering more active trading and fair pricing. Investors may see this as an opportunity for increased market engagement with Seibu Giken’s shares.

