Seibu Giken Eyes Growth Amid EV Market Expansion

Seibu Giken Co., Ltd. reported a rise in sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, driven by increased shipments to EV battery manufacturing plants despite a downturn in the Chinese market affecting overall profits. The company projects continued growth with strong future orders and plans an annual dividend of JPY70 per share. This strategy underlines Seibu Giken’s focus on capitalizing on the expanding EV market across Europe, Japan, and North America.

